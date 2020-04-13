Churu Police Lines Up Online Competitions, Asks People To Showcase Skills

Churu Police has launched various competitions for all age groups. (Representational image)

Feeling the lockdown blues? Fret not. Police in Rajasthan's Churu district has asked residents to showcase their skill through online competitions and win exciting rewards.

As a part of community policing, Churu Police has launched various competitions for all age groups.The selected entries will be shared on social media handles of the Churu Police on a daily basis.

The competition is for children aged 3-10 years, 11-17 years juniors and 18+ years for seniors. The participants have to record a 30 second to 4-minute video of acting, dancing, singing, instrumental music, poetry writing, stand-up comedy or a recipe.

In image/PDF category, participants can post In-home photography, painting, poster, slogans, poetry, essay, stories, song writing, rangoli and mehandi art.

The last date of submitting entries is April 15, which will be extended if the lockdown period is extended by the government.

Churu district SP Tejaswani Gautam told PTI that there has been an overwhelming response from the people to the initiative.

Police have partnered with local institutions for sponsorship.

The winners will be given gift hampers and participation certificate besides a chance to work as ''police mitra''.

"The aim is that people remain at their homes and remain engaged to beat the lockdown period with some activity and compete for fetching exciting reward," the official said.

A total of 815 people in the state have been tested positive for coronavirus, including 14 in Churu district. Entire state is under lockdown from March 22. Massive surveys and screening is underway to trace the contagion.