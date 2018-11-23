3 Arrested For Stealing 12 Telangana Temple Idols Worth Rs. 3 Crore: Cops

Accused stole 12 panchaloha antique idols from temple: Police (Representational)

Three people, who allegedly stole 12 panchaloha antique idols from a temple in Mahabubabad district of Telangana in October, were arrested in the city today, the police said.

Worth Rs. 3 crore in the international market, the idols were recovered from L Ram, K Santosh and V John, the police said.

The idols of Lord Sri Rama, Sita and Lakshmana and nine others, believed to be of the Kakatiya era, belonged to a Ramalayam temple, the police said.

The age of the idols is yet to be ascertained scientifically, a press release from the police said.