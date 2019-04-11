Cop Hacked To Death By Father Who Was Tired Of His Drinking Habit: Police

Santosh Gangele allegedly attacked Abhay with an axe and killed him. (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly hacking his alcoholic son to death in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, police said on Thursday.

Police said Santosh Gangele, a resident of Sagar's Gopalganj area was tired of his son, Abhay's, drinking habits.

Abhay was posted as a police constable in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. He had been suspended and was living with his family for the past several months.

Police said Abhay often beat up his family members and create a nuisance in the neighbourhood after consuming alcohol.

After one such drunken brawl on Wednesday, Santosh Gangele allegedly attacked Abhay with an axe and killed him.

"Santosh Gangele has been arrested," senior cop Abhishek Verma said.

