Cop Hacked To Death By Father Who Was Tired Of His Drinking Habit: Police

Abhay was posted as a police constable in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. He had been suspended and was living with his family for the past several months.

Cities | | Updated: April 11, 2019 17:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Cop Hacked To Death By Father Who Was Tired Of His Drinking Habit: Police

Santosh Gangele allegedly attacked Abhay with an axe and killed him. (Representational)


Sagar: 

A man was arrested for allegedly hacking his alcoholic son to death in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, police said on Thursday.

Police said Santosh Gangele, a resident of Sagar's Gopalganj area was tired of his son, Abhay's, drinking habits.

Abhay was posted as a police constable in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. He had been suspended and was living with his family for the past several months.

Police said Abhay often beat up his family members and create a nuisance in the neighbourhood after consuming alcohol.

After one such drunken brawl on Wednesday, Santosh Gangele allegedly attacked Abhay with an axe and killed him.

"Santosh Gangele has been arrested," senior cop Abhishek Verma said.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SagarFather kills sonCop killed

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Phase 1 ElectionLok Sabha ElectionElection 2019 Phase 1Phase 1 Candidate ListVoting in Maharashtra11 April ElectionAssembly ElectionAssembly Elections 2019Elections 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsPorsche 911Samsung A80Voter ListAmazon SaleRahul Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................