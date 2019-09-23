Cop Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Commuters With Car In Drunken State

The cop has been suspended from duty and departmental proceedings against him are on. (Representational)

A police officer has been arrested for driving his car in a drunken state and hitting commuters with it, police said on Monday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Subhendu Kumar Behera, posted at Baripada Police Headquarters, was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly hit at least two commuters on a motorbike with his car before dashing it against a roadside pole in Mayurbhanj district's Udala town, an officer said.

The accused ASI has been suspended from duty and departmental proceedings against him are on, district Superintendent of Police Parmar Smit Parshottamdas told reporters, adding that the car has been seized.

The injured persons have been released from a hospital after being administered medical aid, the SP said.

Such behaviour by any police officer will not be tolerated, he added.

