Constable Allegedly Fires At Stepsons; Kills One, Injures Another

The accused surrendered after the incident (Representational)

A police constable allegedly shot his two step-sons in a fit of anger today, killing one of them and injuring the other.

Sanjay Ambadas Bhoye, the accused, surrendered before police after the incident, an official said.

Bhoye was attached to the local police station in the city.

According to the preliminary investigation, he had a quarrel with his stepsons Sonu Chikhalkar (25) and Shubham Chikhalkar (22) at his house in Ashwamedhnagar around 4 pm, and fired three rounds at them from his service revolver.

While Sonu died, Shubham was seriously injured and was being treated at a private hospital, the police said. Further probe is on.