The clash took place in Tapriyan village reportedly over an old rivalry

Three persons were killed and one was seriously injured in a clash between two communities in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Wednesday, police said.

In view of tension in the area, heavy police deployment has been made so as to prevent any further escalation of tension.

The bloody clash, in which weapons were also used, took place in Tapriyan village reportedly over an old rivalry, according to a Police Control Room official.

The situation is tense but under control, the police added.