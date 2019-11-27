Thieves Smash Car Windscreen, Steal Bag Containing Rs 5 Lakh In Tamil Nadu

Rs 5 lakh was looted after breaking the windscreen of a parked car in Coimbatore. (File)

Some unidentified men today decamped with a bag containing Rs 5 lakh after breaking the windscreen of a car parked on the roadside at Palladam in nearby Tirupur district, the police said.

Karthikeyan, a textile firm owner, had withdrawn the money from the bank and kept it in a bag in his car and left for attending to another work, police said.

On his return, he noticed the windscreen broken and the bag missing following which he complained to police.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.