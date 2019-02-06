Class 8 Student Allegedly Kidnapped, Gang-Raped In Uttar Pradesh

The first information report was filed by the girl's mother. (Representational)

A class 8 student was allegedly kidnapped and raped by three men in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The girl was kidnapped from her home on Monday night when she was sleeping with her siblings and later taken to a nearby field and raped, Superintendent of Police (SP) N Kolanchi said.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother, a first information report was registered against the three men, the SP said, adding that two of the three accused were taken into custody.