Class 8 Student Allegedly Kidnapped, Gang-Raped In Uttar Pradesh

The girlwas kidnapped from her home on Monday night when she was sleeping with her siblings.

Cities | | Updated: February 06, 2019 17:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Class 8 Student Allegedly Kidnapped, Gang-Raped In Uttar Pradesh

The first information report was filed by the girl's mother. (Representational)


Deoria, Uttar Pradesh: 

A class 8 student was allegedly kidnapped and raped by three men in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The girl was kidnapped from her home on Monday night when she was sleeping with her siblings and later taken to a nearby field and raped, Superintendent of Police (SP) N Kolanchi said.

Based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother, a first information report was registered against the three men, the SP said, adding that two of the three accused were taken into custody. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Uttar PradeshRapeSex Crimes

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SabarimalaMughal GardenPriyanka GandhiValentine Week ListRobert VadraLive TVMayawatiHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekEsha GuptaOppo K1Redmi 6 ProRose Day

................................ Advertisement ................................