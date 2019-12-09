Class 10 Boy Rapes 10-Year-Old Cousin In Shimla, Sent To Observation Home: Cops

The boy had allegedly raped his cousin in Kullu when she was on her way to school.

The minor boy who allegedly raped his 10-year-old cousin in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has been sent to an observation home in Una, police said in Shimla on Monday.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh told PTI that the 14-year-old accused was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

Subsequently, he was sent to the observation home in Una, he added.

The boy had allegedly raped his cousin in Kullu on Wednesday when she was on her way to school.

The accused is a Class 10 student.

A case was registered against him under Section 376 AB (punishment for rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.