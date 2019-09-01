Class 1 Student Accused In Rape Case At Haryana School

The girl's mother told the police her classmate tried to rape her during lunch break. (Representational)

A case has been filed against a class 1 student of a government school in Haryana's Sirsa for attempting to rape his classmate, the police said today.

The cops came to know about the incident from doctors at the Civil Hospital in Sirsa.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said the child's mother told them that a classmate of her daughter attempted to rape her at school during the lunch break.

