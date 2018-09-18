Chinese Men Found Drunk, Naked In SUV After Hitting Cars In UP, Get Bail

Their passports have been seized and a report has been sent to the Chinese embassy.

Two Chinese nationals found drunk and naked in their SUV after hitting nearly six cars and leaving eight people injured were granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Tuesday.



They were produced before the court of the additional judicial magistrate, which granted them bail but ordered the police to charge them "as soon as possible", officials said.



On Sunday night, Guoqing Xia and Wenxin Zu had rammed several on the road while driving drunk after a party.



Their passports were seized by the police.



A report of the incident has been sent to the Chinese Embassy.



The two work for a Chinese firm that deals in furniture and meat business. They have been visiting India for 15 years on a business visa, the police said.



They spend two-three months in India at a time. Their visas will expire on September 26. Superintendent of Police Ranvijay Singh said the two were in the city to inspect a meat plant.



The owners of the apartments they rented have been sent notices too.



Eight people, including businessman Rajib Aggarwal, his wife and his daughter, were injured as the two hit several vehicles on a busy road.



The police chased the SUV down and stopped it, to find the two men and their guide inside. As a curious crowd gathered at the spot, the men were given clothes before being hauled to the police station.



Asked why they were naked, one of the men reportedly told the police they had Indian beer and were not used to it.

(With inputs from PTI)