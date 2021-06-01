Children Among 4 Of Family Killed After Truck Rams Bike In Madhya Pradesh

All the four family members died on the spot, the official said, adding that the truck driver fled leaving his vehicle behind.

All the four family members died on the spot (Representational)

Sheopur:

A couple and their two minor daughters were killed when a speeding truck hit their motorcycle while they were going to attend a function in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place around 8 pm on Monday near Kakardha village on the Sheopur-Shivpuri highway, Gramin police station in-charge Gaurav Sharma told PTI.

A 45-year-old resident of Bardha Bachheri village was going to Kakardha village along with his 40-year-old wife and two daughters, aged 7 and 2 years, to attend a function when the truck hit their two-wheeler, he said.

The truck was seized, and a search was underway for the driver, he said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, he said.