Child Marriage Stopped In UP's Jansath After Police Intervention

The girl's parents decided to postpone the wedding till she becomes an adult.(Representational Image)

The police stopped a child marriage in Uttar Pradesh's Jansath two days before the wedding after receiving a complaint in this regard, the police said today.



The wedding was fixed for tomorrow. On receiving the complaint, police officials reached the venue yesterday and found that the girl was 16 years old, SHO of Jansath Police Station said.



The police asked the family not go ahead with the wedding, following which the girl's parents decided to postpone the wedding till she becomes an adult, the officer said.



