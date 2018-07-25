Police Officer Went To Make An Arrest, Accused, Family Axed Him To Death

The police have so far arrested eight of the 11 attackers (Representational)

A 40-year-old policeman was killed and another one injured in an attack by an absconding accused and his relatives in Jamunia Jeth village in the district early today, the police said.

The incident prompted the opposition Congress to slam the BJP-led government in the state saying that "anti-social elements, mafia and scamsters have no fear left" and the "rule of law has ceased to exist" in Madhya Pradesh.

The attack took place when the policemen went to nab Jouhar Singh (30), against whom a permanent arrest warrant had been issued in connection with an assault case, the police said.

The policeman was identified as Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Devchandra Nagle, the police said adding that eight accused, including Singh and three women, were arrested for the assault.

"The incident took place around 6 am when Nagle and some other policemen went to catch Jouhar Singh, an absconding accused against whom a permanent arrest warrant had been issued in an assault case. The policemen approached his house following a tip-off," a police official said.

"As soon as the police team spotted the accused inside his house and tried to catch him, the latter along with his relatives and others, including women, attacked them with sticks and an axe," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Neeraj Soni said.

"Nagle died on the spot, while another policeman was injured in the incident," he said.

The injured policeman was later taken to the district hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, Mr Soni said.

The police have so far arrested eight of the 11 attackers and a search has been launched to nab the remaining three accused.

Expressing sorrow over the ASI's death, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajay Singh said the incident proved that the rule of law no longer existed in Madhya Pradesh, and blamed the ruling BJP for it.

"The killing of Nagle in the attack by miscreants shows that the rule of law has ended in Madhya Pradesh. Anti- social elements, mafia and scamsters have no fear of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government," he told reporters in Bhopal.

Mr Singh said shielding of such anti-social elements by the ruling BJP has led to attacks on policemen on several occasions in the past.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath termed the incident as "painful" and said it showed how audacious the criminals in the state have become.

"Policemen went to catch a criminal, who attacked them and killed one of them. The incident clearly reflects the state of affairs in Madhya Pradesh. Even the respect of uniform is not safe in the state," Mr Nath said.