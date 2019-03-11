Chhattisgarh Railway Official Shoots At Husband During Argument, Arrested

The Railway Protection Force inspector fired two shots at her husband. (Representational)

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector was arrested for allegedly shooting at and injuring her husband following an argument in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, the police said today.

RPF Inspector Sunita Minj, 39, was on duty at her post at Bhatapara railway station, over 80 kilometres from Raipur, on Sunday night when the incident happened, an official said.

"The accused's husband Dipak Shrivastava, 42, a railway employee, suspected that she was having an extra-marital affair and this caused frequent quarrels between the couple ever since they married two years ago," the official said.

On Sunday night, the man arrived at her workplace to confront her and as arguments flared, Ms Minj pulled out her service revolver and fired a warning shot in the air, the police said.

She then shot twice at her husband, the official said.

"He took a hit on the hips and was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to a medical facility in Raipur. Doctors have said he is currently out of danger," the official added.

Ms Minj has been arrested and further probe into the incident is underway, he added.