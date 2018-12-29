Charred Bodies Of 30-Year-Old Woman, Seven-Year-Old Found In UP

The bodies, which were recovered on Friday, were burnt beyond recognition.

Cities | | Updated: December 29, 2018 15:45 IST
Bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause (Representational)


Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh: 

Charred bodies of a 30-year-old woman and a seven-year-old girl were recovered from Mailani forests near Lakhimpur Kheri, the police said today.

A mobile handset, a tiffin, a saucer, glasses and burnt tyres were also recovered from the spot.

Gola Deputy Police Superintendent, Abhishek Pratap said efforts were on to establish the identities of the dead.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of the death, he said.

