Caught On CCTV: How Woman Stole Necklace Worth Lakhs In Busy UP Store

Gorakhpur: CCTV footage showed the woman wearing a mask and dark shades.

A woman in dark glasses and a mask was caught on security footage pulling off the theft of a gold necklace set worth lakhs from a jewellery showroom in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on November 17. The footage showed the "masked" woman sitting in a crowd of customers at the showroom in Gorakhpur. It is hard to make out her face, hidden behind the sunglasses and the mask. It turned out to be part of her plan to escape detection.

In the video, the woman goes through multiple necklaces and deftly sneaks a box under the folds of her saree as she asks the salesperson to model one necklace. After pretending to look at some more pieces, the "finicky customer" leaves without buying anything. Suspecting nothing, the salespersons put away the boxes, not noticing one missing set.

The box that the woman managed to take away included a gold necklace and earrings worth lakhs.