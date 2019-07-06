Case Registered Against NCP Leader For Assaulting Government Official

Vijay Bhambale is Nationalist Congress Party legislator from Maharashtra' s Parbhani.

A case has been registered against Vijay Bhambale, Nationalist Congress Party legislator from Maharashtra' s Parbhani after an official accused him of assault, the police said today.

The man, a tax department employee, has claimed Mr Bhambale asked him to come to his house on Friday to discuss a matter related to water and property taxes of a local school.

"DV Talekar, the employee, has said the legislator was pressuring him to waive off the water and property taxes of the school. He verbally abused and assaulted him when he didn't agree," the police said.

The incident comes in the backdrop two others, in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, of elected representatives assaulting government officials, causing widespread public outrage.

On June 26, Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP legislator from Indore hit a civic official with a bat to stall a demolition drive. On July 4, Congress MLA from Kankavli, Nitesh Rane, was held for attacking a deputy engineer of the National Highway Authority of India with mud.

