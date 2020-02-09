Case Against Senior Company Executive For Allegedly Defrauding UP Man

Manish Mishra, Superintendent of Police Ghaziabad, said it is being investigated if bank details of the victim, who received a call on December 28 last year, had been compromised.

Case Against Senior Company Executive For Allegedly Defrauding UP Man

The police are questioning the company officials (Representational)

New Delhi:

A first information report has been registered against five people, including the Paytm vice-president in connection with the alleged withdrawal of Rs 1.46 lakh from the merchant's account on the pretext of Paytm cashback.

The case has been registered at the Kavinagar police station against five people, including Paytm vice president Ajay Shekhar Sharma, under sections of fraud on the complaint of victim Rajkumar Singh, who is an owner of marketing company.

Manish Mishra, Superintendent of Police Ghaziabad, said it is being investigated if bank details of the victim, who received a call on December 28 last year, had been compromised.

"The victim was asked to click on a link sent on his number by 'unidentified person' in order to win cashback. Soon after he clicked on the link, Rs 1.46 lakh were deducted from his account," police said.

The police are questioning Paytm officials to find out if there was any lapse on their part to secure customers' data.

Comments
GhaziabadUttar Pradesh

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News