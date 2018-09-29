Cannabis Worth 1.5 Crores Recovered After 20-Hour Operation In Tripura

Ganja is being cultivated in the hilly tracts and jungles of Tripura, anti-smuggling agency DRI said.

About 1,400 Kgs of cannabis, stored in plastic vats hidden underground, was recovered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and state police at two separate locations in Tripura's Sepahijala district, an official statement said on Friday.

The operation continued for almost 20 hours and heavy earth movers had to be used in the operation. The plastic vats containing high-quality cannabis were hidden about 10 to 12 feet under the earth in the hilly tracts of the area, and large plots of open land had to be dug up for detection and recovery.

"The market value of the seized cannabis is Rs 1.5 crore, approximately. A case under the stringent provisions of NDPS Act 1985 has been booked," the statement said.

Organised cultivation and harvesting of ganja for commercial purpose in Tripura is seen to be a new trend and the DRI is closely monitoring the development in the Eastern sector in partnership with Tripura Police and other enforcement agencies and paramilitary forces.

It has been observed that cultivation of ganja is taking place in the hilly tracts and jungles of Tripura under the thick foliage of rubber plantations, the agency said.



