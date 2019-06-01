Burnt Body Of Woman Found In Andhra Pradesh

Locals suspect anti-social elements may have sexually abused and killed the woman to destroy evidence

The body of an unidentified woman was found in farmlands near Mandapeta town of Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district.

The locals informed the police about the body. Mandapeta senior official Kishore Babu and policeman B Rajesh Kumar later reached the spot and began the investigation.

"We got information about a dead body in suspicious conditions. So, we came here along with DSP. Here we found the dead body of a woman with burnt injuries in the farmlands. We have taken a report from the tenant farmers who work here. Then we filed a case and started the investigation," Mr Kumar said.

The identity of the body is yet to be ascertained.

"We have to find who she is, why she came here, how she was burnt alive, what are the reasons for that etc. We will soon resolve the case," Mr Kumar added.

Local people suspect that anti-social elements might have sexually abused the woman and killed her to destroy evidence.