Burnt Bodies Of Man, Woman, Mouths Taped, Found In Chhattisgarh

The police suspect involvement of the woman's husband. (Representational)

A woman, her baby daughter and a man were found dead at her home in Chhattisgarh's Durg district today, the police said. The mouths of the man and the woman were sealed with tapes and their bodies were partially burnt, they added.

The police rounded up the woman's husband from a railway station in neighbouring Odisha, suspecting him of involvement in the killings.

Early today morning, an unidentified person told called and told the woman's mother that her daughter and son- in-law were engulfed in flames in their rented flat following which she alerted the police, a senior official said. The caller had used the woman's phone to make the call, he said.

Initially, it was thought the man whose body was found next to the woman, was her husband. The police are trying to establish his identity.

The police also found words scribbled on a wall of the house, saying the woman was in "relationship with many", an angle which is yet to be probed, he said.

As per preliminary investigation, after separating from her first husband a few years ago, the woman married another man. She gave birth to her daughter two months ago, the official said.