Rajasthan Police Official Accused Of Raping Woman For 3 Years

A 24-year-old woman has accused a Rajasthan Police sub-inspector posted in Bundi district of repeatedly raping her over three years on the pretext of marriage, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman, a resident of Pali district, lodged a complaint on Monday night against Sub-Inspector Ramlal Meena, the station house officer (SHO) of Gandoli police station, Superintendent of Police (Bundi) Mamta Gupta said.

The accused, who is married with two kids, was removed from his post following the complaint and sent to police lines, the SP said.

The survivor was sent for a medical examination and further investigation is underway, she added.

Based on the complaint by the survivor, a case was lodged against Meena under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, a police official said.

According to the complaint, the accused was posted in Pali district when he had come in contact with the survivor. He allegedly established a physical relationship with her and repeatedly raped her on the false promise of marriage.

Later, as the accused was transferred to Bundi, he brought the survivor along and arranged a rented room for her to stay in the city, the complaint said, adding that when the survivor pressured him for marriage, he refused, prompting her to approach police.

