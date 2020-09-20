Man Beaten To Death By Nephew Over Water Sharing Dispute In Rajasthan

A 50-year-old man was beaten to death by his nephew, police said. (Representational)

A 50-year-old man was beaten to death by his nephew, who allegedly lashed him multiple times with sticks, in a dispute over sharing of water for irrigation of crops in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Saturday night and a case of murder was filed against the nephew who has been detained. The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem on Sunday morning, they said.

The man who died was identified as Sukhlal Meena (50).

A fight over sharing of water from the well for irrigating crops erupted between Sukhalal and his nephew Hansraj following which the latter hit him with sticks, police official Narayanram said.

The accused nephew admitted to have hit the 50-year-old man in a fit of rage, the policeman said.

Sukhlal Meena was declared brought dead in the hospital, he added.

The police detained the accused nephew Hansraj Meena and interrogation with him is underway, he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he further said.