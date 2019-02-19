BSP Politician Arrested In Rajasthan For Posing As Cop, Extorting Money

Police said Rs 3,100 and a motorcycle was also recovered from the accused (Representational)

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate who fought the recent state assembly election was arrested for allegedly extorting money from sand suppliers by posing as a policeman, officials said Tuesday.

The accused, Banwari Lal Bairwa, 29, was arrested while extorting money from sand suppliers at the Rampura crossing, police said.

A three-star police uniform was recovered from the accused, SHO, Muhana police station Devendra Singh Jakhad said.

He said Rs 3,100 and a motorcycle was also recovered from the accused.

Banwari Lal Bairwa had unsuccessfully contested 2018 state assembly election on a BSP ticket from Niwai of Rajasthan's Tonk district.

In the preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that he extorted Rs 500 from each sand tractor passing from Rampura crossing everyday at 4 am. He has been extorting money from the last four months, the officer said.