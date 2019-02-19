BSP Politician Arrested In Rajasthan For Posing As Cop, Extorting Money

The accused, Banwari Lal Bairwa, 29, was arrested while extorting money from sand suppliers at the Rampura crossing, police said.

Cities | | Updated: February 19, 2019 20:18 IST
Police said Rs 3,100 and a motorcycle was also recovered from the accused (Representational)


Jaipur: 

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate who fought the recent state assembly election was arrested for allegedly extorting money from sand suppliers by posing as a policeman, officials said Tuesday.

A three-star police uniform was recovered from the accused, SHO, Muhana police station Devendra Singh Jakhad said.

He said Rs 3,100 and a motorcycle was also recovered from the accused.

Banwari Lal Bairwa had unsuccessfully contested 2018 state assembly election on a BSP ticket from Niwai of Rajasthan's Tonk district.

In the preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that he extorted Rs 500 from each sand tractor passing from Rampura crossing everyday at 4 am. He has been extorting money from the last four months, the officer said.

