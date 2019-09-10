1 Dead, 4 Hurt As Roof Of Building Under Construction Collapses In Bengal

The four injured people are being treated at Malda Medical College and Hospital (Representational Image)

A boy was killed while three other children and a woman were critically injured in a roof collapse in West Bengal's Malda district, police said. The incident occurred at Noorpur Dakshin Mondal Para village on Monday night.

"The victims were watching a Muharram procession from an under-construction building. Work was on in the roof. Suddenly, a section of it collapsed, causing severe injuries to the five people beneath it. While one person died in the hospital, the remaining four are critical," an officer of Manikchak police station said.

Twelve-year-old Ramzan Sheikh was a resident of Shamka village under Harishchandrapur police station limits and had come to Noorpur Dakshin Mondal Para to visit a relative on the occasion of Muharram, he said.

The injured people - two-year-old Tanvir Sheikh, six-year-old Annu Khatun, seven-year-old Sahajat Hussain and 25-year-old Sukhtara Bibi - are being treated at Malda Medical College and Hospital, the officer said.

The body of the boy who died in the incident has been sent for autopsy, he said.



