On Camera, Three-Storey Building Falls At Nearby Canal In West Midnapore

The structure caved in allegedly due to the cleaning work that was being carried out in a nearby canal.

A three-storey building under construction is seen falling towards a canal, just metres away, in a video of the incident in a village in West Bengal's Midnapore district.

The 30-second video of the incident at Nischintapur village at Daspur captures the structure falling towards the state irrigation canal. A cloud of dust is seen moments later.

The structure caved in after its foundation got weakened allegedly due to the cleaning work that was being carried out in a nearby canal. According to reports, cracks had started developing in the building a couple of days ago.

The state irrigation canal adjacent to the building is being cleaned up and re-excavated.

The owner of the building, Nemai Samanta, said that he has incurred heavy losses due to the incident. He, however, said he was relieved that no one lost their lives.

South Bengal has been witnessing heavy monsoon rain since yesterday.