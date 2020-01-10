Body Of Farmer, Half-Eaten By Tiger, Found In Dudhwa National Park

The village witnesses frequent movement of tigers (Representational)

A 55-year-old farmer was killed by a tiger in Uttar Pradesh's Dudhwa National Park, forest officials said on Thursday.

The half-eaten body of the farmer, identified as Matru, was recovered from the field on Thursday, Dudhwa buffer zone Deputy Director Dr Anil Kumar Patel said.

The farmer, a resident of Bojhwa village under the Bhira police limits, had gone to the sugarcane fields on Wednesday but did not return home. The village is close to Dudhwa reserved forest area which witnesses frequent movement of tigers.

On Thursday, during harvesting of sugarcane crop, Matru's mutilated body was recovered.

Dr Patel told PTI that "circumstances indicated fatal attack by a tiger".

"The bereaved family members has been found eligible for compensation under recently modified natural disaster scheme of the Uttar Pradesh government which provides compensation to man-animal conflict affected families," he added.