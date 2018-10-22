Body Found Hanging From A Tree In Bihar's Jehanabad District

An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons in the case. (File)

A body was found hanging from a tree today morning near Dhangama village in Bihar's Jehanabad district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Biru Bind, who was a mason and a resident of Dhangama village, town police station SHO Jitendra Singh said.

Bind had gone to participate in immersion procession of Durga idol yesterday but did not return to his house, the SHO said.

A passerby saw the body hanging from a tree and informed the villagers after which the deceased's family members identified the body as that of Biru Bind, the SHO said adding that an FIR has been lodged against unknown persons on the basis of deceased's brother's statement.

The SHO said the body has been sent to Sadar hospital for post mortem.