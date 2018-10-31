Blood-Stained Body Of 35-Year-Old Woman Found In Rajasthan

According to preliminary investigation, the woman was attacked with a sharp weapon yesterday night.

Cities | | Updated: October 31, 2018 17:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Blood-Stained Body Of 35-Year-Old Woman Found In Rajasthan

Police have detained one in the case and seized a blood-stained sharp weapon from the spot. (File)

Kota: 

The blood-stained body of a 35-year-old woman was found on the Jhalawar-Baran mega highway in Rajasthan today, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ratana Jairaj Modi, a native of Gujarat.

According to preliminary investigation, the woman was attacked with a sharp weapon yesterday night, police officer Mr Murlidhar said.

A car, bearing a Gujarat number plate, was found abandoned near Bagher Ghat, he said.

"We have lodged a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC," the cop said.

Senior police officer Vimal Singh said police have detained one suspect for interrogation in this connection and seized a blood-stained sharp weapon lying near the body of the woman.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jhalawar-Baran mega highwayJhalawar-Baran highwayRajasthan Crime

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveStatue Of UnitySardar Vallabhbhai PatelHalloweenDelhi Metro Pink LineTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsTech Mahindra Air Quality in Delhi Doordarshan CameramanTata Harrier Air PurifiersFastrackAmway

................................ Advertisement ................................