Blood-Stained Body Of 35-Year-Old Woman Found In Rajasthan

Police have detained one in the case and seized a blood-stained sharp weapon from the spot. (File)

The blood-stained body of a 35-year-old woman was found on the Jhalawar-Baran mega highway in Rajasthan today, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ratana Jairaj Modi, a native of Gujarat.

According to preliminary investigation, the woman was attacked with a sharp weapon yesterday night, police officer Mr Murlidhar said.

A car, bearing a Gujarat number plate, was found abandoned near Bagher Ghat, he said.

"We have lodged a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC," the cop said.

Senior police officer Vimal Singh said police have detained one suspect for interrogation in this connection and seized a blood-stained sharp weapon lying near the body of the woman.