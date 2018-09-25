Tripura Has Huge Potential To Develop Tourism, Says Biplab Kumar Deb

Biplab Kumar Deb said spiritual tourism can generate good revenue in state (File)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today launched the logo of Tripura Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) and said the state has huge potential to develop tourism.

The logo has images of state animal spectacled monkey, historical tourist spot Unakoti, the Tripurasundari temple, state fruit queen pineapple and a tribal woman.

It was designed by Debaditya Bhowmik, a final year computer science engineering student of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala.

"A logo is very important for developing Tourism in any state. Tourism without a logo is like a letter without address. We have a huge potential in tourism sector," he said at a press conference after inaugurating the logo.

Mr Deb, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said spiritual tourism can generate good revenue and one of the biggest treasures in spiritual tourism in Tripura is the Tripurasundari temple.

Stating his government has been working on several other projects to develop tourism, he said the state would explore the possibility of attracting tourists from West Bengal and Bangladesh.

The state government would create a tourist friendly atmosphere, he said adding that transport and tour operators and hoteliers should be well behaved.