Bihar Village Head's Husband Shot Dead At Home

Personal enmity could be the reason behind the murder, police sources said (Representational)

Two men barged into the house of a village head in Bihar's Khagaria district and gunned down her husband who was asleep in the wee hours today, the police said.

Two persons were taken into custody in connection with the murder, senior police official Minu Kumari said.

The incident occurred at Uttari Maarar panchayat where the village head is Ragini Devi.

The two assailants fired upon her husband Nandlal Paswan, 50, who was sleeping in the house, and fled in a motorcycle.

Kumari said Paswan was declared brought dead when he was taken to Khagaria Sadar Hospital.

Personal enmity could be the reason behind the murder, police sources said adding that the case was being investigated from all angles.

