7 Killed, 4 Injured After Truck Rams Into 2 Auto-Rickshaws In Bihar

Those killed were returning to their village after attending a function in Aurangabad (Representational)

Seven people were killed and four others injured when a speeding truck hit two auto-rickshaws in Bihar's Gaya district today, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place near a police police station of the district when a speeding truck rammed into the two auto-rickshaws killing seven people and leaving four injured, the officer said.

The identities of the dead are being ascertained, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajiv Mishra said, adding that bodies have been sent to a Gaya hospital for postmortem.

The injured people are being treated at a health care centre in Aurangabad district and another primary health centre where the condition of some of them are stated to be critical, the police said.

Those killed and injured in the accident were returning to their village in two-autorickshaws after attending a function in neighbouring Aurangabad district.

The two auto-rickshaws were on their way towards Gaya from Aurangabad while the speeding truck was coming from the opposite direction (from Gaya to Aurangabad), sources said.