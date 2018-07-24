Bihar Court Convicts 15 In Arrah Hooch Tragedy Case

Ordering judicial custody of all the 15 convicts, RC Diwedi, Additional District Judge in Arrah civil court, slated the hearing on the quantum of punishment for July 26

Cities | | Updated: July 24, 2018
21 people had died after consuming spurious liquor in Anaitha village of Arrah (File)

Patna: 

A Bihar court on Tuesday convicted all the 15 accused in the 2012 Arrah hooch tragedy in Bhojpur district of the state, which had claimed 21 lives, a government lawyer said.

Ordering judicial custody of all the 15 convicts, RC Diwedi, Additional District Judge in Arrah civil court, slated the hearing on the quantum of punishment for July 26.

Four years before Bihar was declared a dry state following imposition of total prohibition, 21 people had died after consuming spurious liquor in Anaitha village of Arrah. All the victims were Dalits.

The deaths had sparked widespread protests in Bhojpur, with hundreds of students blocking roads and the then opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leaders blaming the state government for the incident.

