Bihar Cop Accuses Senior Of Assault, Wants Permission To File Case

A Bihar cop sought permission to lodge an FIR against his senior for alleged assault (Representational)

A police official in Saran district of Bihar has sought permission to lodge an FIR against one of his seniors whom he has accused of assault and use of abusive language while on duty.



Ram Siddheshwar Azad, inspector of police and SHO of Sonepur police station, made the allegation against Pankaj Sharma, the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), who is of Deputy SP rank, in a letter addressed to the district police chief on Wednesday.



Copies of the written complaint by Mr Azad were shared with journalists here yesterday by president of Bihar Police Association Mrityunjay who led a delegation which called on Director General of Police KS Dwivedi and ADG (Headquarters) SK Singhal, seeking their intervention in the matter.



"The DGP and the ADG have taken a serious note of the incident and given the assurance that suitable instructions will be issued. It is an unfortunate incident and could affect the morale of police personnel", Mr Mrityunjay told reporters.



In his letter, Mr Azad has alleged that Mr Sharma has been colluding with the mafia" and "harassing those performing their duty in accordance with law".



The Sonepur SHO, who has been posted in the police station since January 01 this year, has claimed that similar complaints were made against the SDPO by his predecessor.



Mr Azad has also accused Sharma of having threatened to "shoot me dead" during an altercation on Wednesday evening when he also allegedly used foul language besides assaulting other officials present at the police station who tried to prevent the SDPO from assaulting the SHO.

