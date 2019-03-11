Bihar Bride Turns Down Groom; He Arrived Drunk At His Wedding

The family tried to convince the bride to marry but she sternly refused

A bride in Bihar's Dumri Chapiya village refused to marry after the groom allegedly turned up drunk at the mandap or the decorated wedding stage on Saturday. Rinki Kumari, in her twenties, told her family to ask the groom, Bablu Kumar, to leave as he came tottering down the path.

"The groom was so drunk that he was unaware of his surroundings. He misbehaved on the stage, so my daughter refused to marry him." Tribhuvan Shah, the bride's father told news agency ANI.

Relatives allege that Bablu Kumar was unable to stand properly or perform the rituals as per the directions of the pandit and that's when the bride the left the mandap. Both the families apparently tried to force Rinki Kumari to come back to the stage but she sternly refused.

The villagers apparently did not let the groom's family leave till they returned the dowry they had taken.

In dry Bihar, incidents like this are not uncommon. In January, a bride in Nalanda district turned away the groom and his friends after they arrived in an inebriated state. The villagers informed the local police and the groom was arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Excise Act.

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, however, claims that prohibition of alcohol has been successful in his state but social activists allege clandestine sale of alcohol and youth resorting to bootlegging to make quick bucks are common.

Opposition leader in the state, the RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, who was Nitish Kumar's deputy when the prohibition law was enacted in April 2016, has since then strongly criticised the law and said that was a "farce". Mr Yadav had claimed that the alcohol ban law had led to victimisation of only the poor as bootleggers home delivered alcohol to people who could afford to pay.

(With inputs from ANNI & PTI)