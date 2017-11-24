Building Collapse In Bhiwandi: Woman Killed, At Least 20 Others Feared Trapped

An 18-year-old woman died and five others were injured when a four-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district today. Several people are still feared trapped under the debris, an official said, confirming that search and rescue operations were being carried out."At least 20 other people are feared trapped under the debris of the building in Bhiwandi's Navi Vasti locality," said Asmita Nikam, District Disaster Management Control Officer. The building, in KG Nagar area in Navi Basti, collapsed around 9 am this morning, a top disaster management official said."The building collapse happened around 9 am," confirmed Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam."The body of Ruksana Khan was pulled out from the debris and five others were rescued and admitted to the state-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Thane,"Ms Nikam told news agency PTI over the phone.Ms Nikam also said that National Disaster Response Force or NDRF teams have started rescue and relief operations along with fire-department personnel from Bhiwandi, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan civic agencies.(With inputs from PTI and IANS)