Gujarat Policeman Allegedly Kills 3 Sons After Fight With Wife

Bhavnagar: "He had a fight with his wife after which he killed his sons," police said (Representational)

A constable on Sunday allegedly killed his three children over a family dispute and then surrendered in Bhavnagar in Gujarat, police said.

Constable Sukhdev Siyal slit the throats of his three children at his home in the government quarters here over a family dispute on Sunday afternoon, Superintendent of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore said.

"He had a fight with his wife after which he killed his sons, Khushal, 9, Uddhav, 5 and Manmeet, 3. Siyal was posted at the SP's office," an official said.

