Bengal MP's Son Orders Phone Online, Gets Stones Instead

A senior police officer said that an investigation has been started in the case. (Representational)

A BJP MP from West Bengal received stones in a box instead of a mobile phone that his son had ordered online, the police said on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Malda MP Khagen Murmu said his son Animes Murmu had ordered a Samsung M30 mobile on October 23. The price of the cellphone is Rs 11,999.

"However, my wife received a box of a Redmi 5A handset. When I opened it, instead of the Samsung M30 phone, I found two stones in it," Mr Murmu told news agency PTI.

A senior police officer said that an investigation has been started in the case.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.