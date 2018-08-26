Bengal Man Arrested For Molesting Woman, Clicking Her "Obscene Pictures"

Cities | | Updated: August 26, 2018 23:34 IST
Murshid Ali Mollah was arrested from Bishnupur area. (Representational)

Kolkata: 

A man was arrested from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday for allegedly clicking obscene pictures of a woman and molesting her, police said.

Murshid Ali Mollah was arrested from Bishnupur area for allegedly molesting a married woman staying in his neighbourhood, a police officer said.

"According to the complainant, the accused also clicked some obscene pictures of her a few days back and had been blackmailing her after threatening to leak the pictures online," said the officer.

The woman, who stays with her five-year-old child, alleged that the man started threatening her when she refused to have an affair with him.

