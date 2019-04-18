Headless, Naked Body Of Girl Found Near Railway Track In Punjab

The body was beheaded and thrown under a bridge near the railway track in Bathinda's Sheesh Mahal Colony, the police said.

Cities | | Updated: April 18, 2019 10:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Headless, Naked Body Of Girl Found Near Railway Track In Punjab

The police in Bathinda have registered a case and started the investigation.


Bhatinda: 

The dead body of a young girl, without clothes, was found near a railway track in the town of Bathinda in Punjab, the police said on Wednesday.

The body was beheaded and thrown under a bridge near the railway track in Bathinda's Sheesh Mahal Colony, the police said.

"We have started the investigation. The case will be solved soon," police officer Tarjinder Singh said.

The police have registered a case and started the investigation.
 



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Headless BodyPunjabBathinda

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Phase 2 ElectionElection 2019Lok Sabha ElectionLok Sabha PollsPhase 2 Elections 2019Elections 2019Election 2019 NewsLok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsDelhi RainGood FridayPUBG UpdateSamsung A70Happy Mahavir Jayanti OnePlus 7

................................ Advertisement ................................