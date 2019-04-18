Headless, Naked Body Of Girl Found Near Railway Track In Punjab

The police in Bathinda have registered a case and started the investigation.

The dead body of a young girl, without clothes, was found near a railway track in the town of Bathinda in Punjab, the police said on Wednesday.

The body was beheaded and thrown under a bridge near the railway track in Bathinda's Sheesh Mahal Colony, the police said.

"We have started the investigation. The case will be solved soon," police officer Tarjinder Singh said.

