Woman Dies After Husband Allegedly Poisons Her, 2 Children In Maharashtra

The man allegedly gave a cold drink laced with rat poison to his wife and children (Representational)

A 40-year-old man from Badlapur was arrested by Thane Police Thursday for allegedly killing his wife and attempting to kill the couple's two children.

S Bhosle, the accused, was booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 498-A (subjecting married woman to cruelty), 307 (attempt to murder).

The case was registered at Badlapur East police station late Wednesday night after the father of the victim woman lodged a complaint.

The couple had married nine years ago and had two children.

The accused often harassed and even beat up his wife seeking money for liquor and he had also borrowed money from several persons, the police said.

On March 15, Bhosle allegedly gave a cold drink laced with rat poison to his wife and the two children.

The wife died at a hospital in Mumbai Wednesday while the two children were still undergoing treatment, the police said. Further probe is on.

