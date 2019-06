The baby died of an infected burn injury, doctors said. (Representational)

Four days after he was branded with hot iron by a quack to cure a fever, a one-year-old child died at a hospital in Ahmedabad today, doctors said.

Doctors said that the boy, who was suffering from pneumonia, was branded by a village quack.

"The boy had pneumonia. After being branded with hot iron, his condition became critical. An infected burn injury claimed his life," doctors said.