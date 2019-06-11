Baby Allegedly Branded With Hot Iron To Cure Cardiac Ailment In Gujarat

The baby was treated at a hospital. She was discharged from there on Monday. (Representational)

A 7-month-old baby girl with a cardiac illness was allegedly branded with hot iron in Gujarat's Banaskantha district by a quack.

The infant had a cardiac problem and her parents took her to a quack about a week ago who dispensed the hot iron "cure". The child's wound festered and her condition deteriorated. She was taken to hospital and discharged on Monday.

"She was brought here and was discharged after being given proper medical care," a doctor who treated the child said.

This is the second such case in the district this month, an official said. Last week, a baby boy was similarly branded in Gujarat's Vaseda village.