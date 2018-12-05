Seer Who Threatened With Suicide For Ram Temple Sent To Judicial Custody

Paramhans had gone on an indefinite fast unto death last month too (Representational)

A court in Ayodhya on Tuesday sent seer Paramhans to 14-day judicial custody, officials said. He had threatened to set himself ablaze on December 6, the anniversary of the Babri mosque demolition, if the date for construction of Ram temple was not announced, the police said.

Paramhans was picked up by the police in the morning and presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.

He had gone on an indefinite fast unto death last month too, but was persuaded to end it. But not before he was taken away by the police and admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI). Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ended his fast by offering him juice.

This time, sources said, intelligence inputs forewarned the state government that the seer could pose a serious threat to peace in the temple town.