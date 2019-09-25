Ayodhya Eyes New Record By Lighting 3.5 Lakh Diyas This Diwali

Ayodhya is aiming a new record by lighting 3.5 lakh earthen lamps.

Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for grand Diwali celebrations this year. Aiming to create a new record, the annual deepotsav or festival of lighting lamps will take place from October 24 to 26 in the city. The Yogi Adityanath government is aiming to create a new record by lighting over 3.5 lakh diyas or earthen lamps. Last year, Ayodhya broke a Guinness World Record by lighting more than three lakh earthen lamps and keeping them burning for at least 45 minutes on the banks of river Saryu as part of the annual Diwali celebration.

"This year, the deepotsav will be grander and we will make a record. The development in Ayodhya will inspire the rest of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Tourists from all over the country will come here," Chandramohan, the BJP spokesperson, was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"Our government is working hard and trying to retrieve the old grandeur," Mr Chandramohan said.

Temples and monuments will be lit, there will be street lighting, and maha aarti on the ghats of Saryu. A light-and-sound fireworks show, cultural programmes, a drone show, arrival of Lord Rama and Sita by helicopter are also planned to make Diwali celebrations bigger this year.

For the grand event, tourism ministers from all the states have been invited. The theme of this year's 'deepotsav' will be based on "Treta Yug", news agency IANS reported.

(With Inputs From IANS)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.