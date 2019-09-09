Woman Gives Birth On Make-Shift Stretcher While Being Taken To Dispensary

Woman on a make-shift stretcher in Chirang district of Assam

A woman gave birth to a child on her way to dispensary on a make-shift stretcher in Assam's Chirang district on Sunday.

The woman went into labour while she was being carried on the make-shift stretcher.

The woman's family has claimed that they did not got any response from 102 ambulance service, so they carried her on a make-shift stretcher to the dispensary.

They had carried her for about 5 kilometres, when the woman went into labour.

"We called on 102, but did not get any response. Our patient was serious. So, my relatives and I carried her on a make-shift stretcher using the cot. It was raining so we also covered the stretcher with plastic. We had covered a distance of 5 kilometres carrying her to the hospital, when she went into labour," Bijoy, a family member told ANI.



The woman's relative said that there is no road connectivity from their village to the district that's why they have to often take patients to the hospital on similar make-shift stretchers.

