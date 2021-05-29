Assam Man Declared Dead, Funeral Held By Family. Then He Returns Home

Police said it now appears to be a case of mistaken identity (File)

A man, considered to be murdered a few days ago, has returned to his home. The incident took place at Raidang Tea Estate in Tinsukia district of upper Assam.

Tarun Bhumij, a resident of Raidang Tea Estate, had been missing since May 4. His family members had filed a missing complaint at Tinsukia police station.

Four days later, on May 8, police claimed to have recovered the body of a man, who was brutally murdered and mutilated beyond recognition.

The locals suspected the body to be of Tarun Bhumij. His family also identified the body. After conducting the autopsy, police handed over the body for the funeral.

Mr Bhumij's brother had also a filed a complaint with the police, which arrested 8 people in connection with the 'murder'.

However, on May 13, Mr Bhumij stunned his family by returning unscathed. He later went to the Tinsukia Court and told the judge that he was alive and well, and that his family had conducted the funeral of another man.

"It now appears to be a case of mistaken identity. The body which we recovered was mistakenly identified as Tarun Bhumij's by his family members, but surprisingly, he is alive and returned to his home on May 13. Till now, we could not find the identity of the body we had recovered from Hakunpukuri. The men who were arrested had admitted they killed the person without knowing him," Tinsukia police chief Debojit Deori said.