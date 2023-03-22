Assam Man Arrested For Death Of Teen Who Was Playing Video Games: Cops

The man first slapped the boy and then complained to the 13-year-old's mother (Representational)

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Assam for allegedly causing the death of a 13-year-old boy who he had a fight with over playing video games on mobile phone.

The incident took place on Monday in Assam's Cachar district when the accused, Dipak Nath, asked the boy - his neighbour' son - to stop playing video games as examinations were going on, said the police.

The man first slapped the boy and then complained to the 13-year-old's mother, police said. Following that, boy's mother also scolded him. The boy, upset, allegedly tried to hang himself in a bathroom at his home, police sources said, adding, his family took him in an unconscious state to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police sources, however, said after the death of the boy, his family cremated the body and didn't inform the police.

Later, on Tuesday, the boy's family filed a complaint alleging Dipak Nath took the boy to a field after the fight and had beaten him mercilessly. The police arrested the accused under the charges of murder based on these allegations.

The Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta, said though the fight started over playing video games, according to the witnesses, there could be other reasons behind the death of the minor.

The real cause of death can only be ascertained after the post-mortem reports are obtained, the police sources said.

"I have visited the house of the victim and it seems that there was no family dispute. The prime accused has been arrested and, in the interrogation, we'll get more information before drawing a conclusion," Mr Mahatta told reporters.