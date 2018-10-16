As Kashmiri Students Protest At AMU, Governor Speaks With HRD Minister

AMU suspended 2 Kashmiri students for offering funeral prayers for Hizbul terrorist Manaan Bashir Wani

Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik today asked Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar to ensure that education of Kashmiri students at the Aligarh Muslim University or AMU are not disrupted.

The governor spoke to both, the HRD minister, as well as Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor in this regard, an official spokesman said.

"Mr Malik urged them to ensure that the issue is resolved at the earliest and there is no disruption of studies of the Kashmiri students and they are allowed to continue their studies in a safe and secure academic environment," the spokesman added.

The governor's move comes after AMU authorities suspended two Kashmiri students for offering funeral prayers for Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Manaan Bashir Wani.

Manaan Bashir Wani was a PhD scholar at Aligarh Muslim University till January, before he joined terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

He was killed in an encounter with security forces on October 11.

